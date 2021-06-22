US to donate vaccines to Haiti, 'other Caricom countries'

FILE PHOTO: A vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine. -

THE US Government has listed Haiti “and other Caricom countries” as countries within the Caribbean that will receive covid19 vaccines from its global donation of 80 million.

On June 3, US President Joe Biden outlined the distribution process and said that six million doses would be delivered to countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

In a press release on Monday, the US government said it is “committed to working with our US manufacturers to produce more vaccine to share with the world.

“This vaccine strategy is a vital component of our overall global effort to lead the world in the fight to defeat covid19 and to achieve global health security.”

It said 75 per cent would be shared through Covax and 25 per cent “will be targeted to help deal with surges around the world.”

Thus far, 25 million doses of the 80 million have already begun being shipped to other countries.

In outlining which countries will benefit from the remaining 55 million doses, it said, “Approximately 14 million for Latin America and the Caribbean to the following: Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia, Uruguay, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Haiti and other Caricom countries, Dominican Republic, Panama, and Costa Rica.

“Approximately 16 million for Asia to the following: India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives, Bhutan, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, Papua New Guinea, Taiwan, Cambodia, and the Pacific Islands.”

Approximately 10 million will be shared to the African Union and 14 million will go to “regional priorities” which, again, include Haiti and “other Caricom countries.”

“Our goals are to increase global covid19 vaccination coverage, prepare for surges and prioritise healthcare workers and other vulnerable populations based on public health data and acknowledged best practice, and help our neighbours and other countries in need. “

“Just like we have in our domestic response, we will move as expeditiously as possible, while abiding by US and host country regulatory and legal requirements, to facilitate the safe and secure transport of vaccines across international borders. This will take time, but the president has directed the administration to use all the levers of the US government to protect individuals from this virus as quickly as possible.