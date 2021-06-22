Two men shot in Oropune Gardens

File photo

Two men are being treated for gunshot wounds after a drive-by shooting in Oropune on Tuesday morning.

Police said the men were at Oropune Boulevard, near Third Street, at around 10.45 am when a car approached.

Men in the car shot at them, hitting them several times before driving off.

Residents heard the gunshots and took the men to the hospital where they received emergency surgery.

Members of the Arouca CID and the Northern Division Task Force visited the area.

No motive was established for the shooting.