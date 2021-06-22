Trinidad and Tobago junior tennis teams set to compete in Guatemala

(L-R) Trinidad and Tobago tennis players Jaeda Lee Daniel, Cameron Wong, Brianna, Harricharan and Jordane Dookie. At back is U14 boys coach Jerome Ward. -

THE national Under-14 boys and girls teams will arrive in Guatemala on Thursday in preparation for competing in regional tournaments, JITIC and Copa Munda Maya.

The JITIC tournament serves off from Friday and runs daily until July 1 while the Copa Munda Maya will commence immediately after.

According to a statement issued by the Tennis Association of TT (TennisTT), representing in the girls’ division at both tournaments are top juniors Cameron Wong, Jaeda Lee Daniel, Jordane Dookie and Brianna Harricharan.

Wong is the Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation (COTECC) number one rank while Lee Daniel and Harricharan are fourth and seventh respectively.

Having excelled at the National Junior Catch Championship last year, Harricharan also has a national ranking of No 4 in the girls' U14 category.

Similarly, TT’s boys' team comprises top juniors Kale Dalla Costa, Zachery Byng, Isaiah Boxhill and Kayden Siewrattan.

Byng is currently ranked at five in COTECC while Dalla Costa and Boxill is ranked number one and four respectively on the national rankings.

The TennisTT statement read, “Our teams are led by national coaches Jerome Ward and Carlista Mohammed both of whom have represented TT at the highest levels of competition, and continue to share their experience and guide our next generation of athletes.”

After receiving local exemptions to travel, players engaged in intensive training sessions in a Florida/USA based camp over the last two weeks in preparation for the tournaments.

TennisTT expressed gratitude to the parents for working with the association in navigating these difficult times while getting the players ready for the tournaments.