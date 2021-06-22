Tobago records 2 new covid19 deaths

Tobago has recorded two new covid19 related deaths.

According to a press release from the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development on Tuesday, the island’s covid19-related deaths now stand at 23 with the deaths of a 62-year-old male and a 73-year-old female, both with comorbidities.

Additionally, it said that the island has registered six new covid19 infections in the last 24 hours. This brings the total active cases on the island to 129.

The number of overall samples submitted to the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) and other local sites for testing is 7,520, of which 779 have been positive samples.

The release said there were 28 patients in state isolation, three in ICU and four in step-down facilities and 23 discharges.

The division said 8,772 people have received their first dose of covid19 vaccines and 2,151 are fully vaccinated.