Songwriter Winsford Devine passes

Songwriter Winsford Devine. Photo courtesy TUCO

Songwriter Winsford “Joker” Devine has died. Devine is known for crafting some of TT’s well-known calypsoes including Sparrow’s Marajhin, Saltfish, Phillip My Dear, Baron’s Feeling It and King Austin’s Progress.

The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) issued a release on Tuesday saying Devine died. It added that he composed more than 500 calypsoes during a career that spanned over 40 years.

Devine’s Facebook page says he died on Tuesday and tributes by many members of the calypso fraternity were being posted to his page.

