Soldier arrested, charged with stealing Port of Spain gates

Leslie Forde, a Lance Corporal for the TT Regiment was arrested and charged for the theft of right gates on Monday. He is expected to return to court on August 20. Photo courtesy TTPS

A 34-year-old soldier was arrested and charged with stealing eight gates from the Port of Spain City Corporation on Monday.

Police said Leslie Forde, a lance corporal, was arrested for the theft of the gates valued at $2500.

Members of the Port of Spain City Police were on patrol when they got a tipoff.

Led by acting Sgt McShine, they went to Forde's Diego Martin home, where he was arrested and charged with eight counts of larceny by WPC Pierre.

The gates were later found.

Forde was granted bail of $5,000 by justice of the peace Oliver Boodhu.

Investigators said Forde was put in the custody of the regiment.

He is expected to appear virtually before a Port of Spain magistrate on August 20.