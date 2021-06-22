Sealy must quit WASA

THE EDITOR: I advise the executive chairman of the Water and Sewage Authority (WASA), Dr Lennox Sealy, to do the honourable and noble gesture of resigning with immediate effect.

The members of the WASA board also have a fiduciary responsibility to do the decent thing and resign their positions for participating in implementing the ill-timed and badly conceived “collection drive” during a pandemic that has economically straddled all sectors of the national economy.

The collection drive had the ingredients of initiating super-spreader events at WASA’s regional offices throughout the country to stymie the national effort to control the spread of the covid19 virus.

While citizens continue to experience economic hardships emanating from the closure of major sectors of the economy, Sealy found that the time was right for WASA to collect the arrears owed by citizens.

It was also extremely humiliating for the goodly chairman to dispatch correspondence to the president of the Public Services Association (PSA) apologising for requesting an explanation for his absence from WASA.

The managerial blunders made by this famed management guru since assuming the lofty managerial position at WASA is mind-boggling. Sealy must by now realise that management consultancy and hands-on management of an organisation are differentiated similarly to amateur and professional boxing.

While some managers in the public sector have had their services terminated by exuberant and power-hungry boards for minor infractions to display their political might and power, Sealy is allowed to perpetuate these management blunders.

The national community must be informed about the political infrastructure that insulates Sealy from the conduct of an urgent performance appraisal before WASA delves deeper into the abyss.

WINSTON BRATHWAITE

via e-mail