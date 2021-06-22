Retired soldier shot in Maloney drive-by

Stock photo

Police are investigating a shooting in Maloney in Monday evening which led to the wounding of one man.

Police said the 51-year-old retired soldier was standing near Building 18, Maloney, at around 6.15 pm when a white car approached him on Flamingo Boulevard.

Men inside the car shot at the man hitting him once in his left leg before driving off.

Residents heard the gunshots and on checking saw the man bleeding and took him to the hospital where he was treated.

Members of the Maloney CID and crime scene investigators visited the scene and found spent shells.

Investigators said the wounded man was not known to them and are trying to establish a motive for the shooting.