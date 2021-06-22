PNM assemblyman Kelvon Morris launches contingency fund

PNM assemblyman for Black Rock/Whim/Spring Garden Kelvon Morris, right, at the launch of a contingency fund for the his electoral district alongside chairman of the Dr Eric Williams memorial committee Reginald Vidale, left, and contingency fund administrator Vanessa Boyce. PHOTO COURTESY KELVON MORRIS. -

PNM assemblyman Kelvon Morris has launched a contingency fund in his electoral district of Black Rock/Whim/Spring Garden to help the less fortunate.

The initiative, conceptualised by chairman of the Dr Eric Williams Memorial Committee Reginald Vidale, encourages citizens to become self-reliant.

“As we launch the district contingency fund, we are indeed removing representation that is solely reliant on the resources of the THA and we are placing representation firmly in the hands of you, the people,” Morris said at the launch of the initiative on June 16.

He said the covid19 pandemic has created hardship for many people in the electoral district – the largest in Tobago.

As such, Morris said people must set aside differences and become their brother’s keeper.

“The underlying point is that notwithstanding we are facing difficult times, we should not allow things like politics, race and island boundaries to separate and distract us but really we should use this experience to band together and use this time to build each other child by child, village by village. Tobago and Trinidad side by side.”

Morris said the fund was designed to buffer the work of the THA “where the resources of State are either insufficient or just unavailable.”

He said the funds will be managed by a four-member committee, headed by chairperson Vanessa Boyce.

The committee will meet regularly to approve requests for district activities and programmes.

Morris said four contribution boxes have already been procured and placed at strategic retail outlets so that people can place their donations.

He urged residents to help the vulnerable.

“We are not asking persons to go beyond your means. We are not asking your last. But what we are asking is for residents, especially persons who are employed, to at least once per month, contribute to one of those funds at least $5.”

Morris estimates the electoral district has at least 2,000 employed at various establishments.

“You will be surprised to the see the amount of impact your $5 will make in your district.”

The assemblymen challenged his colleagues to establish similar initiatives in their respective areas

“At the end of the day, we have to do more with less, be more innovative and come with new approaches to representation and governance.”

Looking ahead, Morris revealed three other projects are in the pipeline.

The first, Blossom Is Awesome Beautification and Enhancement (BABE) project, seeks to beautify specific spaces in the community.

“We really want to make Black Rock/Whim/Spring Garden a garden district.”

Morris also intends to establish an initiative called Death Assistance and Illness Relief (DAIR) to assist seriously ill residents or those who have lost loved ones.

Plans are also on stream to procure a minibus to transport the elderly to various engagements. That initiative is called Senior Citizens Transport and Relief (STAR).

Although the assembly is yet to be properly constituted owing to the six-six deadlock in the January 25 THA election, Morris has already established several initiatives to uplift the lives of residents.

These include a food and clothing bank, Meals on Wheels and a home gardening project to encourage people to grow their own food.

Vidale, who has adopted the Black Rock/Whim/Spring Garden electoral district, claimed the contingency fund is the first of its kind in TT’s post-independent era.