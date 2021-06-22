New vaccination system working well

PASSING GRADE: Even at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts in San Fernando, the process appeared to be seamless. Gloria Noel proudly displays her vaccination card after getting her second AstraZeneca shot. - AYANNA KINSALE

Just over a week after the Prime Minister apologised for the failed attempts at an orderly covid19 vaccination process, the new system appears to be running well at vaccination sites in North Trinidad.

Many people faced chaos and disappointment in the last two weeks during the continuation of the national programme on June 9, after the arrival of 100,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines from China.

The Ministry of Health invited people 60 and over and those under 60 with comorbidities to visit vaccination sites at health centres throughout Trinidad on a first-come-first-served basis.

Hundreds crowded the centres and were turned away.

The Minister of Health, in a press conference that day, quickly announced an alphabetical system to prevent overcrowding.

But those visiting the health centres the following day were surprised to hear vaccines for only 50 people were available at each centre. Though the lines were shorter, people continued to gather at the sites hoping to get one of the 50 doses.

On June 12, Dr Rowley promised to provide a more efficient service after he admitted that the government attempted to do too much with limited resources.

Over the last week, people coming for second and first doses commended the government for the significant improvement in the service.

On Monday, there were no lines at the Barataria or La Horquetta health centres or at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua when Newsday visited.

By 9 am, almost everyone in the line was being attended to. Health officials provided refreshments and paid special attention to seniors.

Last week the Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA) announced it would add the Sangre Grande Civic Centre to the list of vaccination sites in the region.

CEO Ronald Tsoi A Fatt told Newsday health officials were putting the final touches to the newly added site to ensure a smooth process.

He said appointments on Monday were a backlog from those cancelled over the weekend owing to curfew restrictions.

“We had to reschedule, but all the arrangements have been made, people have been contacted. We are enjoying that people are comfortable and the lines are flowing.”

He spoke of plans to introduce the Manzanilla Health Centre as an additional vaccination site. There is also another centre in Valencia on standby if needed.

“We are waiting for more and more doses of the vaccines to come in. Our plans are in place, we are strategising and ensuring we can take in the entire region. It is a large region in terms of geography.”