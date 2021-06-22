National championship regatta postponed to July 18

In this file photo, Mr. Solo makes his first competitive appearance for 2021 at the TTPBA's second National Championships regatta. - Ronald Daniel

OWING to continued restrictions to help prevent the spread of the covid19 virus, the TT Power Boat Association has postponed its national championship regatta from July 4 to July 18.

In a press release on Monday, the association said if the current restrictions, set to end on July 4, are extended, “We shall advise of any changes.

We hope that you are safe and well in these Covid times. We seek to update you on the balance of our 2021 racing calendar and some exciting news.

“We shall follow the same TTPBA offshore covid19 protocols as per our last regattas.”

It said it will continue to work with all national stakeholders to ensure the August 21 Great Race remains on track.

In addition, it said it has been “in talks” with the National Carnival Commission to host a virtual Great Race boat show.

“The first in our history and we look forward in the upcoming days to outline to you and your sponsors the format and cost for participation.

“Building on the success of the last Great Race live stream broadcast, we are pleased that Marcus Gomez has agreed to return to spearhead this initiative and share his invaluable knowledge in this field, along with the Richard Ramdwar, Paul Foster and Roger Bell from our executive, to continue the excellent work done last year and build on the base of 180,000 viewers.”

It said over the past four months, three international teams interested in participating in the 130 mph speed class have been in contact with them.

“Roger Bell and the exc are working with the Ministry of Sport/Tourism/National Security and Finance to create an open governmental door for these teams to bring their vessels to Trinidad and bolster the National Sports Tourism initiative.

“We have also received notice that the owner/CEO of P1 Offshore has accepted the excecutive’s invitation to visit Trinidad with his film crew, to view the running of the 2021 Great Race and discuss with the excecutive the intention to host a P1 offshore event in Trinidad in 2022.”

It also said it has been in talks with the creators of the Ocean Cup offshore circuit to allow racers to enter Great Race 2021 “as a leg of their international calendar.”