Moruga murder accused back in court next month

Anderson Hill - Photo courtesy TTPS

The 25-year-old man charged with the murder of a Venezuelan man is expected to reappear in the Princes Town Magistrates’ Court on July 19.

Anderson Hill appeared virtually before magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine in the first court on Monday charged with the shooting death of Jesus Alexander Alvarez.

Murder is a non-bailable offence in Trinidad and Tobago.

The magistrate remanded Hill, of La Lune Village in Moruga, into police custody to reappear next month.

The accused was unrepresented by an attorney, and Sgt Shazeed Mohammed prosecuted.

Police charged Hill on Sunday after consulting with Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul.

Supt Sean Dhillpaul of the Homicide Bureau Region III led the investigation.

Police said on June 8, a group of Venezuelans was at a beach at La Lune when a group of armed men attacked them.

The gunmen robbed the Venezuelans of a quantity of cash, jewellery and cellphones.

There was a struggle, and one of the gunmen shot and killed the 33-year-old Alvarez,who lived at Boodoo Trace in Debe.

Police got a report, and a team of detectives under acting Insp Anil Maharaj began investigations.

Southern Division police arrested Hill on Wednesday.

Newsday learnt that the victim, also known as "El Chino," was originally from Tucupita in Delta Amacuro State.

The funeral is set for next week.

Newsday learnt that he and other Venezuelans were waiting for a boat near a beach to make an illegal trip to their homeland.

There are also reports that females, including children, were sexually assaulted during the attack.