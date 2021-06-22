JTUM women celebrate crucial role in trade union movement

FILE PHOTO: UWI workers chant, "Solidarity forever!" as they take part in an OWTU meeting at UWI, St Augustine on January 1, 2020. -

THE critical and important role of women as trade union leaders in Trinidad and Tobago was recognised as the JTUM women’s arm marked Labour Day last Saturday.

In a video message shared on social media, Sati Gajadhar-Inniss, second vice president of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) noted that, for the first time in history, there are so many women leaders in key positions in the trade union movement in TT.

She identified Antonia Tekah-De Frietas, president of the TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA), Joanne Ogeer, president of the Communication Workers Union (CWU), Cassandra Tommy-Dabreo, general secretary of Amalgamated Workers Union (AWU), Ermine De Bique-Meade, general secretary, Contractor and General Workers Trade Union (CGWTU), Sharsa Alfonso, deputy general secretary of the Banking Insurance and General Workers Union (BIGWU), Elizabeth Brown, assistant general secretary, TT Postal Workers Union, Letitia Cox, second vice president TT Registered Nurses Association, Judy Charles president Transport and Industrial Workers Union and herself.

“We in the trade unions have a key role to play in challenging the status quo of gender roles in the workplace and promoting gender equality in the world of work.

“As women trade unionists, we are helping to drive trade union action to dismantle the status quo. We are at the forefront of critical issues like economic and social justice for women, gender-based violence and harassment and a decent standard of living for all our citizens.”

She said defending women’s rights and ratifying the important ILO Convention 190 and its Recommendation 206, which is eliminating violence and harassment in the workplace, are indeed very relevant and critical work for unions.

She said while Convention 190 and its Recommendation 206 will come into force internationally on June 25, TT is yet to to have the convention and recommendation ratified.

“We call on the Minister of Labour to state clearly, what is the Government’s position on this issue,” she said.

She used the platform to draw attention to the impact of covid19 “stay at home” measures on mothers, sisters and daughters, mainly on the lower rung of the economic ladder who are without jobs due to the closure retail stores, fast food outlets and casual dining restaurants.

She said it is tough for women who are workers and mothers and still have the responsibility for supervising their children’s online education.

“Even daycare facilities are closed, and they are forced to rely on extended family or leave their children home alone, which could place the young ones at risk in either case.

“Almost no thought has been placed on how to deal with these situations at the national level. No special attention or funding has been given to women who single-handedly run households in either instance of losing their jobs or working through online schooling.

“We must also consider workers mental health challenges that were created by the economic situation which is compounded by working from home,” she said.