Fitness instructor Daniel 'Pablo' Phillip building inner strength

Personal trainer Daniel "Pablo" Phillip's Fit Addicts Movement (FAM) brand has launched a series of initiatives to get people moving while having fun.

FOR many personal trainers, the covid19 pandemic was a significant setback to their activities which rely on interpersonal interaction to get the best out of their clients.

While virtual workout sessions have been growing in popularity, nothing can replace the guidance and extra push from your instructor during an in-person workout.

For Daniel “Pablo” Phillip, the pandemic has affected not only his livelihood but also his personal life, with the passing of his younger sister, Anella Phillip, from the virus in May.

Despite the pain of losing a loved one, Pablo has found a way to cope with his grief and is determined to help others develop their own strength, physically and mentally.

Pablo is no stranger to the health and fitness trade. A former professional dancer, he has shared the stage with some of the world’s top entertainers including his long-time friend and mentor Machel Montano.

Pablo began his career as a personal trainer in 2014 with his Fit Addicts Movement (FAM) brand which has launched a series of initiatives aimed to get people moving all while having fun.

Speaking with Newsday on June 3, Pablo, 39, says while the concept of virtual training is not new, he hopes to bring his signature flare to online workout programmes.

“I use many avenues to keep my clients engaged and I dare to say, even entertained. Unlike the traditional home workouts, where the instructor would just stand in front the screen and does the exercises, I take the time to give examples of the proper form of exercises that need to be done.

“I also provide an interactive atmosphere between the client and myself, ensuring all clients are keeping up while working out. I also motivate my clients to go harder and push to the end.”

The programme is made possible through sponsors like SM Jaleel, Holiday Snacks, Exotica, Pita Pit, Authentic Sports Nutrition, Nestle Nutri-Go and Oscar Francois.

Before the pandemic, Pablo earned the reputation of switching up the structure of his workout regimes, taking clients to the beach for obstacle course training and even incorporating non-traditional exercises like paintball matches as incentives for good work.

While a virtual platform imposes some restrictions on his “out-of-the-box" style of training, Pablo insists he is prepared to meet the challenge.

Even with his positive energy and happy-go-lucky demeanour, Pablo is still aware of the danger of the coronavirus and admits the death of his sister has been a difficult chapter of his life.

“We (the family) have been taking it one day at a time.

“It’s hard losing someone you love. It seems surreal, but my mom and I are God-fearing people we get our strength from God, he gives us a peace that passes understanding.

“We miss her dearly but she is with God, she can’t come back but we will see her again in heaven.”

This personal loss has only strengthened Pablo’s resolve to keep the public physically and mentally healthy by doing his part as a personal trainer and he hopes to break the monotony of pandemic fatigue with his programme.

“When you exercise you release chemicals in the brain that are the body's natural painkillers and mood elevators.

“Also in this time it’s easy to fall into a slump and become more inactive it’s good for people to be active mentally and physically and have some company while doing just that.”

As a fitness instructor, Pablo has often stressed the importance of patience and consistency to achieve one’s health goals.

He insists that just as important as the objective is the path taken to get there and this approach is just as applicable to overcoming life’s difficulties including grief and while he understands the pain of losing his sister won’t go away overnight, he chooses to find a healthy outlet to occupy his mind.

“I really do love helping people, it brings joy to me. That’s why my programmes would be full of fun and exciting stuff not just fitness I will be basically entertaining my clients.”

For more info on Pablo’s programmes, fitness plans and goals: 346-7387.