Chaguanas man charged with store breaking

A man is expected to face a Chaguanas magistrate virtually on Tuesday charged with breaking into a store and stealing $3,000 worth of female and male clothes.

A police report said the owner of Bert's Sports Centre at Ramsaran Street in Chaguanas secured the business by locking all doors and windows on June 15. Four days later, on June 19 at around 4 pm, he received information that it was broken into and contacted the police.

Sgt Nelson, acting Cpl Cato, PCs Ramoutar, Bacchus, Gaskin, Halls, Mootiram, and other police from the Central Division CID Operations Unit responded.

The officers arrested the suspect near the store with an assortment of clothing.

The man who appeared to be in his 60s gave. Police were verifying his correct name considering he claimed to have multiple names and surnames.

PC Gaskin is leading investigations.