An appeal to religious institutions

THE EDITOR: In many religious institutions in our nation, it has been taught that women should dress appropriately so that men will not succumb to their urges and assault them. It has been taught that women should not be out of their homes at certain times and that they should behave in the best manner possible. In fact, it is taught that women should always be the perfect enactment of a lady.

Yet, I am curious. When will religious institutions finally educate and teach their members of the true root of the social issue – gender-based violence?

It is not how a woman dresses, it is not how a woman speaks, nor is it how a woman acts. It is the concept that grows into fruition when a man is fixated on a women which breeds the foundation of sexual violence.

My question is therefore this: When will religious institutions begin to educate their members on sexual violence?

I am simply asking this because I care. I care about our women in TT who have been silent for so long. I care about the woman who cannot leave home because she is afraid that her children will befall a deadly fate.

I care about the woman who works in her office fighting the voices in her head as she writes another report to her boss, who in turn waits for the other employees to leave the premises.

I care for the little girl sleeping with one eye opened at night, praying desperately for her bedroom door to never creak. I care for the woman who believes that remaining quiet is the key route to happiness.

I am not saying that gender-based violence awareness falls solely on the religious institutions. I am simply asking when will these organisations stop being silent on the topic? When will they educate themselves on this topic? When will they teach others about this topic?

When will religious institutions finally decide to play their role in assisting women with finding their voice?

ANGELIA BISSOON

Tableland