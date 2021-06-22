51 held in Tobago in June for SoE, health breaches

Police on patrol along Milford Road, Scarborough during curfew. FILE PHOTO/DAVID REID -

Tobago police division media ambassador Acting Inspector Alicia Piggott has revealed a total of 51 people have been arrested so far, in June, for breaching the state of emergency and public health regulations.

Of that figure, she said 11 have been arrested for consuming alcohol in a public place, eight for gathering in a public place, seven for being on a beach, three for selling food and 22 for breach of curfew.

“We still have a lot of persons who are being arrested for flouting these regulations,” Piggott said in a video on Tuesday.

She said the breaches were carried out in Scarborough, Shirvan, Moriah, Charlotteville, Crown Point and Roxborough.

In Scarborough, Piggott said one person was arrested for consuming alcohol in a public place, three were held for gathering in a public place, and seven for breach of curfew.

Two people were arrested in the Shirvan area for consuming alcohol in a public place, and five were arrested for breach of curfew.

In the Moriah area, police held two people for consuming alcohol, five for gathering in a public place, and six people for being on a beach.

Piggott said a person was also arrested after being found on a beach in Charlotteville and two people were held in the same village for breaching the curfew.

In the Crown Point area, three people were arrested for offering food for sale. She said police there also found five people breaching the curfew.

Piggott said in Roxborough, six people were arrested for consuming alcohol in a public place and three people suffered the same fate for breaching the curfew.

She said the police will be patrolling all communities.

“I want to advise the Tobago public that the police will be out there. They will be on the roadways, in the villages, in the alleys, in the tracks, in the traces.”

Piggott said police do not want to inconvenience the public but would be doing their duty to keep Tobago safe.