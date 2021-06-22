24-hour health facility for Point Fortin from Wednesday

FILE PHOTO: The Point Fortin Hospital remains exclusive to covid19 patients. -

FROM Wednesday, the Heritage administrative building in Point Fortin will offer 24-hour walk-in health services.

The health centre will return to its regular hours of 8 am-4 pm.

On May 21, the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) announced that the new Point Fortin Hospital would be a covid19 patient-only facility until further notice.

And on June 2, it announced that the Point Fortin Health Centre would now operate 24/7 to account for the absence of emergency services in the area.

In a release on Tuesday, SWRHA said the Heritage administrative building at Guapo/Cap-de-Ville Main Road, Point Fortin will now be used as a health facility.

It said its telemedicine services are still in effect.