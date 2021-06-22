24-hour health facility for Point Fortin from Wednesday
FROM Wednesday, the Heritage administrative building in Point Fortin will offer 24-hour walk-in health services.
The health centre will return to its regular hours of 8 am-4 pm.
On May 21, the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) announced that the new Point Fortin Hospital would be a covid19 patient-only facility until further notice.
And on June 2, it announced that the Point Fortin Health Centre would now operate 24/7 to account for the absence of emergency services in the area.
In a release on Tuesday, SWRHA said the Heritage administrative building at Guapo/Cap-de-Ville Main Road, Point Fortin will now be used as a health facility.
It said its telemedicine services are still in effect.
Comments
"24-hour health facility for Point Fortin from Wednesday"