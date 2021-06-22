14 deaths, 215 new cases detected

Another 14 deaths from covid19 have been recorded, bringing the national toll to 761.

An additional 215 cases have been detected in samples taken between June 18-21, according to the Ministry of Health's daily covid19 update for Tuesday.

The update said the people who died were five elderly men, four elderly women, two middle-aged men, and one middle-aged woman, all with comorbidities, as well as one elderly man and one middle-aged woman without comorbidities.

There are 7,954 active cases.

Since March 2020, there have been 30,982 cases of covid19, of which 22,267 people have recovered. There are 419 people in hospital, 46 less than Monday. Of these, 131 are at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 17 in the intensive care unit and 42 in the high dependency unit.

There are 68 at the Caura Hospital, 45 at the Augustus Long Hospital, seven at the St Ann’s Hospital, 56 at the Arima General Hospital, 39 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 42 at the St James Medical Complex, 28 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George, and three at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 150 people in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 51 at UWI Debe, 13 at UTT Valsayn, 29 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 28 at the Port of Spain field hospital, 11 at the Couva field hospital, none at the Port of Spain General Hospital, 14 at the Tacarigua Facility, and four in Tobago.

There are 233 people in State quarantine facilities, and 7,170 in home self-isolation. There are 290 recovered community cases and 105 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

As of Monday at 4 pm, 179,631 people had received their first vaccine dose. Of these, 88,267 received the AstraZeneca vaccine, 91,164 received the Sinopharm vaccine, and 200 received the Pfizer vaccine. The number of people who had received their second dose was 45,567.

The total number of people tested to date are 218,568, of which 91,687 were tested at private facilities.