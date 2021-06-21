Seven construction workers held over St James school renovations

Seven construction workers are in custody after they were found doing renovations on a school in St James on Monday.

As part of stricter public health regulations, all construction activities have been halted.

Police said the Port of Spain City Police received a report that work was being done at a construction site on Long Circular Road, St James, near a church, at around 2.30 pm.

Police went there and found the men, whom they spoke to and arrested.

The group, four Venezuelans and three locals, are assisting police with their enquiries.

Cpl Roberts of the Port of Spain City Police is continuing enquiries.

During a media conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's, last Saturday, the Prime Minister announced that the construction sector will remain closed for at least another two weeks.