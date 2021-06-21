San Fernando court mourns Terry Gooding

Terry Gooding -

Condolences have been pouring in for Terry Gooding, a household name in San Fernando.

Gooding spent more than half a century working at the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court.

The 76-year-old Mon Repos resident and father of three died around 11pm on Sunday (Father’s Day). He had cancer.

Prominent attorney Ainsley Lucky offered his condolences to Gooding’s friends and family.

"He was the go-between man who referred people to lawyers. Over the years of his being at the Harris Street courthouse, Mr. Gooding met and associated with the hoi polloi of the judiciary, stemming from captain to cook," Lucky said. "He always assisted people who were accused of running afoul of the law by recommending them on who to approach for legal help. He will be missed."

Another prominent attorney and former minister in the Ministry of National Security, Subhas Panday, referred to Gooding as an "institution around the court.

"Terry had been around the court since around 1965. He started off working as a clerk for (attorney) Eugene Pierre and went on to work with a number of lawyers," Panday said. "He was last a freelancer around the court. I extend my condolences to his wife and family."

Gooding’s son Samuel said, "His soul left his body last night (Sunday). A lot of people know Terry. I got many calls on his phone today."

Many people took to social media to offer their sympathy.

One referred to him as a "landmark" at the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court and another as a "fixture" of the court.

A third said, "He used to be my sense of direction when I have to go the court for anything. He knows that system inside out."

He also loved football and pan.

Funeral arrangements are still being made.