Rainbow Cup triathlon uncertain as host to migrate

Rainbow Cup organiser Jason Gooding -

Rainbow Cup host and former triathlete Jason Gooding has decided to migrate with his family.

The decision has left triathletes wondering what would happen to the popular triathlon event in Tobago.

The Rainbow Cup has been used by the TT Triathlon Federation (TTTF) as its national championships for the past five years and has been on the triathlon calendar for over ten years. Rainbow Cup is the marquee event on the triathlon calendar and usually attracts regional and international triathletes from schools and clubs. It has also been used by the average person to test their physical and mental strength.

In an interview with Newsday on Sunday, Gooding stressed his commitment to maintain the annual event if sponsors and logistics make it possible.

But the former national triathlon champion has not been able to host any events since covid19 hit TT in mid-March last year.

The pandemic forced Gooding to cancel the 2020 Rainbow Cup, usually held in May.

The 2021 edition has already pushed back to November.

Gooding said the decision to migrate was an economic decision owing to the effects of the pandemic.

However, he does not believe that sport is being given the necessary attention by the Government.

Domestic spotting events have been banned for over year owing to the government’s covid19 regulations..

Like the TT Cricket Board and other national sporting organisations, the TTTF has submitted proposals to the Ministry of Health to host competitions with covid19 prevention guidelines.

But although their proposal followed the International Triathlon Union rules and regulations of a return to sport, they were not given the green light.

Gooding said, “I have to find a country that cares for its people a bit more and puts sport as a higher priority on their agenda.

“My plan is still to continue hosting Rainbow Cup in TT. Everything will be based on sponsorship and if I’m able to get back into the country. They said the borders are going to be open but we still don’t know the limitations and restrictions to that.

“We don’t yet know. So far, November 6 is supposed to be the next Rainbow Cup date.”

The veteran triathlete and event organiser has set his sights on setting up a base in Grenada and expanding triathlon throughout the region.

Gooding, who left TT last week, is currently in New York for ten days.

He plans to head to the UK before heading to the Tokyo Olympic Games as a world triathlon technical official. Gooding said he had to travel to the US to spend ten days there to ensure he would not have to enter quarantine upon arrival in the UK.

On June 8, TT was red-listed by the UK government owing to resurgence in coronavirus cases. Travellers coming from red-listed countries are mandated to quarantine in a hotel and take two covid19 tests. Additionally, quarantine there costs around £1,700.

Regarding his migration and the possibility that the TTTF would have to stage its own national championships, Gooding believes the Rainbow Cup can still serve this role.

“If it was up to me, Rainbow Cup would still be the national championships. We’d have to talk to the federation and confirm that. I still would like to keep doing the events that we started putting on and keep having the Rainbow Cup as national championships.”

Derek Daniel, TTTF president, said scepticism still surrounds if the 2021 Rainbow Cup would come off.

“We are unable to plan for any events this year given the uncertainty brought on by covid19 and the corresponding restrictions that have been implemented. Jason has postponed Rainbow Cup to November in the hope that we will be able to return to outdoor activities and racing.”

The triathlon president added that the fraternity is building its “bench strength” by providing opportunities for coaches to improve their knowledge through World Triathlon and Panam Sports.

“We have also provided a grassroots programme for technical officials to assist our pool of World Triathlon certified officials. We will continue to collaborate with Jason while we continue to develop our coaches and technical officials to ensure that our sport is well looked after

“We wish Jason and his family all the best in this new chapter of their lives and thank the Gooding family for their contribution to the sport of triathlon,” Daniel said.