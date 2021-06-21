Post on missing woman’s Facebook account: 'I am not dead'

MISSING: Khadijah Flament. -

One of the Facebook accounts of a missing Princes Town mother of one, Khadijah Flament, became active on Monday.

One post said she is not dead but in Tobago.

"I am okay, guys. I’m not dead I am in Tobago wtf alyuh saying I dead. I just need a f--king break will come home when I am ready. I have no phone. I now say let me take a log and all this sh-t," one of the posts said.

Eight minutes earlier, a post on the same account said: "So bad alyuh want me dead."

A screenshot sent by a relative, showed the first message said: "Lol nah now self I staying way is how much places alyuh find meh body."

Khadijah's mother Anastasia Flament, 44, was not convinced her daughter wrote the posts.

"If this is a good sign, she is supposed to have called me. I saw the messages, but we (relatives) do not know if someone hacked her account. We are here now, sitting down and looking at the messages. I still have not have any word from her," she said in a brief conversation by phone on Monday.

Newsday was unable to confirm the exact times the posts were made.

Flament, 25, was last seen on June 7 when she left her home at Lothians Road to visit her daughter, eight, in San Fernando.

Relatives and search groups have been searching for Flament. There were no searches on Monday but the search resumes on Tuesday.

A female suspect, a nurse from Olera Heights in San Fernando, held in connection with Flament’s disappearance, was taken to the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital for an evaluation.

Police removed the suspect, who was in home quarantine under police guard, to the hospital after she stripped herself naked. She exposed herself to passers-by, and they also saw her screaming and singing throughout that day.

Up to Monday afternoon, police could not identify the author of the posts on Flament’s account, and said Flament remained unaccounted for.

Investigations are ongoing.