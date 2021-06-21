Point Fortin councillors transport seniors to covid19 vaccine site
BETWEEN Monday and Friday, people 65 and older in Point Fortin can call borough council members for free transport to get the covid19 vaccine.
The only vaccination site in the borough is the Point Fortin Health Centre at Techier Main Road.
The initiative was announced by mayor Saleema McCree Thomas on Sunday and it is being called the "Get On Board the Vaccination Drive."
Transport will be provided for both walk-ins and those with appointments.
Those eligible, or their relatives, can call: McCree Thomas at 722-2195
Holywood councillor and deputy mayor Leslie Chang Fong at 722-2540
Cap-de-Ville/Fanny Village councillor Bryana Fortune-John at 722-2536
Egypt Village councillor Kwesi Thomas at 462-0951
Techier/Guapo councillor Lyndon Harris at 722-2527
New Lands/Mahaica councillor Reynold Carrington at 471-857.
