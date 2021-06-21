Point Fortin councillors transport seniors to covid19 vaccine site

Long lines at the Point Fortin Health Centre on Wednesday morning as walk-in covid19 vaccinations began. -

BETWEEN Monday and Friday, people 65 and older in Point Fortin can call borough council members for free transport to get the covid19 vaccine.

The only vaccination site in the borough is the Point Fortin Health Centre at Techier Main Road.

The initiative was announced by mayor Saleema McCree Thomas on Sunday and it is being called the "Get On Board the Vaccination Drive."

Transport will be provided for both walk-ins and those with appointments.

Those eligible, or their relatives, can call: McCree Thomas at 722-2195

Holywood councillor and deputy mayor Leslie Chang Fong at 722-2540

Cap-de-Ville/Fanny Village councillor Bryana Fortune-John at 722-2536

Egypt Village councillor Kwesi Thomas at 462-0951

Techier/Guapo councillor Lyndon Harris at 722-2527

New Lands/Mahaica councillor Reynold Carrington at 471-857.