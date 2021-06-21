News
Photos of the Day: June 21, 2021
Roger Jacob
3 Hrs Ago
Kirdell Mc Intosh falls to the ground to catch his breath after winning the men's 400m dash in a time of 49.12 seconds during the NAAA Olympic trials at the Hasely Crawford Stadium. - Photo by Sureash Cholai
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago.
Caliyah Wallace wins women's 400 metre dash NAAA Olympic trials at the Hasely Crawford Stadium. - Photo by Sureash Cholai
Participants cross the finish line in the second heat of the men's 100 metre semi-finals, during the NAAA Olympic Trials. Photo by Sureash Cholai
A worker sanitises the starting blocks before each race at the NAAA Olympic trials at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on Monday. - Photo by Sureash Cholai
A man carries a door on his head while casually walking along Chacon Street in Port of Spain. - Photo by Roger Jacob
Although Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales has advised the executive of the Water and Sewage Authority (WASA) to halt its disconnection drive, a number of people still went to the regional office at Kew Place in Port of Spain to make payments. - Photo Sureach Cholai
Nursing staff at the Eastern Regional Health Authority, screen persons for their second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine at the Sangre Grande Civic Centre. - Photo by Roger Jacob
Construction workers repair the roof of the Vistabella Presbyterian Primary School in San Fernando, ahead of the school's reopening to host the Secondary Entrance Assesment (SEA) exam - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
