Photos of the Day: June 21, 2021

Kirdell Mc Intosh falls to the ground to catch his breath after winning the men's 400m dash in a time of 49.12 seconds during the NAAA Olympic trials at the Hasely Crawford Stadium. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago.

If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.