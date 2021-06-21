No new Tobago covid19 cases in 24 hours

File photo

Tobago has registered no new covid19 infections in the last 24 hours.

A press release from the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said on Monday, there were 148 active cases on the island.

There have been no further deaths and the total is 21.

The number of overall samples submitted to the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) and other local sites for testing is 7,429, of which 773 have been positive samples.

The release said there were 33 patients in state isolation, five in ICU and five in step-down facilities and eight discharges.

The division said 8,591 people have received their first dose of covid19 vaccines and 1,795 have received their second dose.