No charges yet for speeding driver who killed Debe woman

Sadhna Ramcharan -

POLICE said no charges have yet been laid against a 43-year-old driver who ran into and killed a Debe woman last week.

Last Monday, the Belmont man was driving along SS Erin Road, Debe and began overtaking a maxi-taxi that had stopped for a pedestrian to cross.

He crashed into mother of one Sadhna Ramcharan, knocking her body around 40 feet away. She was pronounced dead at the Siparia District Health Facility.

The driver initially left the scene but returned and surrendered to police. He asked them to tell Ramcharan's family that he was sorry.

Relatives told Newsday the autopsy was done on Thursday and that Ramcharan died from multiple injuries.

Asked for an update on the driver, police told Newsday, "Investigations are ongoing. No charges have yet been laid and we are awaiting final results of the post-mortem at this time."

Ramcharan was laid to rest on Friday.