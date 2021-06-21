Natalyah's Save Meh a global push for soca-pop

Trinidad-born Swiss soca-pop artiste Natalyah has released a new single Save Meh and an accompanying music video filmed at Maracas.

The song is the latest in her mission to deliver the sounds of the Caribbean to an international audience.

Natalyah was born in San Fernando to a Trinidadian father and Swiss mother.

A media release said she left TT in her youth but "the warmth and energy of the island’s culture and music never abandoned her." It said as a professionally-trained singer and performing artiste she has consistently released music which creates awareness and appreciation for authentic Caribbean beats and rhythms and appeals to European and international audiences."

Save Meh was written by Natalyah and produced by award-winning Swiss producers B-Note Entertainment, the release said. The smooth, radio-friendly release follows in her signature soca-pop style which fuses pulsating soca rhythms with melodious pop synths and incorporates genuine Trini vibes with pan music performed by pannist Keisha Codrington, the release said.

Natalyah says Save Meh is specially geared to an international audience. “Save Meh is a soothing, mid-tempo, laid-back sounding tune featuring Caribbean/soca elements. This song, which is off of my album Badder Than You, is designed for international appeal and complements the other songs I have recorded within the genres of soca, chutney and parang-soca,” she said in the release.

The song has received positive feedback and its engaging music video has gained tremendous attention online, the release said.

The video for Save Meh, which was shot on location at the popular Maracas Beach, Trinidad, matches the relaxed, tropical vibe of the song and offers viewers a feeling of escapism with images of bright colours and calming waves flowing onto sunny shorelines. A sundress-clad Natalyah is seen frolicking on sandy beaches, and there's a fun cameo by soca king Machel Montano, the release said.

Throughout the years Natalyah has spent considerable time in TT, fully immersing herself in her island's culture and has collaborated with artistes Shurwayne Winchester, Jadel and Crazy. The multi-talented singer, songwriter, producer and DJ aims to break down barriers with her unique soca-pop hybrid and create more exposure for Caribbean music in the global market.

With 15 years of professional music experience, a catalogue of over 60 song recordings as well as tours and performances in several countries, Natalyah continues to represent for TT and Caribbean culture and remains grateful for all the love and support from her fans and supporters, the release said.

She said, “I am very thankful for each stream and view I get. It really means a lot to me. All the positive feedback I get motivates me to release more songs and videos.”

Save Meh is available on all major streaming platforms.

