Moments before death, man tells children to run from Morvant killer

Brian Forde, 38, was shot dead at his Morvant, apartment last Thursday as his children ran for cover. PHOTO COURTESY SOCIAL MEDIA - PHOTO COURTESY SOCIAL MEDIA

Brian Forde died the way he lived, protecting his children.

The 38-year-old father of five was shot dead at his apartment at Second Caledonia, Morvant, apartment last Thursday.

His children, who were also at home, ran away to escape the attacker.

Newsday spoke to a relative at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, who said Forde usually watched the children, ages three to 11 years, at home when he could not find odd jobs.

The relative described him as a dedicated family man who provided for his wife and children, and said Forde was at home with four of his children when he was killed.

"From what I heard, when the gunman first fired shots at him, he told the children to run and they did.

"Based on where they found his body, I think he tried to lure his killer away from where the children ran, and that's when he was shot and killed."

The relative said Forde's wife took the children and left the apartment the same night.

"She didn't want to be there any more. She left the clothes and groceries and thing there.

"Her main priority is the safety of those children."

Forde, originally from Arima, lived with his family in Chaguanas for a while before moving to Morvant to find a more affordable apartment.

Newsday understands men in the community questioned Forde on several occasions.

"They would ask him things like, 'Who are you and where you come from?'

"He got into an argument with someone about two weeks before the shooting, but that person eventually apologised."

The relative said Forde's older children understand their father is dead, but the younger ones have not yet realised it.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.