Keshav Maharaj spins South Africa to series sweep over West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite (L) of West Indies congratulates Dean Elgar (R) of South Africa for winning on day 4 of the 2nd Test at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, on Monday. - (AFP PHOTO)

A HAT-TRICK by spinner Keshav Maharaj led South Africa to victory on day four of the second Test match against West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia, on Monday.

Starting the day on 15 without loss, chasing an improbable 324 for victory, West Indies were dismissed for 165 before tea.

West Indies had a glimmer of hope when they were 107/3.

However, Maharaj swung the match in South Africa’s favour with a hat-trick when he removed Kieran Powell (51), Jason Holder and Joshua Da Silva. A 40-run partnership between Jermaine Blackwood and Kemar Roach took West Indies to 147, before the former was out for 25.

The innings quickly folded with Roach and Jayden Seales the last two batsmen dismissed. Middle order batsman Roston Chase did not bat because of an injury.

Maharaj ended with 5/36 and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada grabbed 3/44. The victory sealed a 2-0 series win for South Africa in the two-match Betway series.

The teams will switch focus to a five-match T20 series which starts on Saturday in Grenada.

SUMMARISED SCORES

SOUTH AFRICA 298 (Quinton de Kock 96, Dean Elgar 77; Kemar Roach 3/45, Kyle Mayers 3/28, Shannon Gabriel 2/65) and 174 (Rassie van der Dussen 75, Kagiso Rabada 40; K Roach 4/52, K Mayers 3/24) vs WEST INDIES 149 (Jermaine Blackwood 49, Shai Hope 43; Wiaan Mulder 3/1, K Rabada 2/24, Lungi Ngidi 2/27, Keshav Maharaj 2/47) and 165 (Kieran Powell 51, K Mayers 34; K Maharaj 5/36, K Rabada 3/44) South Africa won by 158 runs