Cops nab two for Las Lomas robbery

Two men are expected to face a Chaguanas magistrate on Monday charged with a series of offences connected with a recent armed robbery at the home of a businessman in the Las Lomas district.

The suspects, 20 and 24, are from La Puerta and Bagatelle Road, Diego Martin.

The charges are robbery with violence, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, having a gun and ammunition, having a gun and ammunition with intent to endanger lives, and false imprisonment.

The charges stemmed from a robbery around midday on June 15 at the house at Mohepat Trace. Three gunmen went in, tied up the family and robbed them of $150,000 and personal valuables. One of the victims was shot.

Sgt Nelson, acting Cpl Cato and PCs Ramoutar, Halls, Bacchus, Gaskin, Mootiram, and other police from the Central Division CID Operations Unit investigated.

Police later arrested the two suspects but did not recover anything.

An arrest is imminent, police say.

Police believe they have dismantled a robbery ring with the arrest. Over the past few weeks, there has been a series of housebreak-ins and robberies in the Central Division.