CoP now free to promote sergeants to inspectors

CoP Gary Griffith -

AN injunction which prevented the Commissioner of Police from promoting officers to the rank of inspector has been discharged.

On Monday, Justice Robin Mohammed cleared the way for the commissioner to promote his sergeants. He also dismissed an application by 30 officers for permission to challenge the promotions process.

Last week, a group of 30 police officers whose promotions to inspector were being stymied by an injunction, petitioned the court to vary its order to exclude them so they could be elevated before December, when the present order of merit list is expected to expire.

They said the merit list is valid for only a year, and they say unless the injunction is discharged, it is unlikely they will be promoted, since the list expires on December 15.

Some 50 officers are affected by the injunction.

They also said the issue has ramifications for other officers in line for promotion to sergeant, and many of them are already nearing pre-retirement age, so they will retire with less pension and benefits.

In December, a group of 29 sergeants, including secretary of the Police Social and Welfare Association Ancil Forde, filed an application for judicial review. They were granted an injunction which prevented the promotion of those in their rank to inspector.

Judgment on the grant of leave was reserved.