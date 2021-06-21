CMO: Possible second covid19 vaccine complication detected

WHILE making it clear it is still being investigated, chief medical officer Dr Roshan Parasram has said it “seems likely” a second case of vaccine-induced thrombocytopenia thrombosis has been detected in Trinidad and Tobago.

The American Society of Haematology says symptoms of the syndrome develop four to 30 days after vaccination. They include severe headache, visual changes, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, back pain, shortness of breath, leg pain or swelling, and easy bruising or bleeding.

Parasram announced the first such case on May 29 at a press conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s and said the patient was under the care of haematologist Dr Kenneth Charles.

He also said the syndrome occurred in four of every million recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine globally.

Asked by Newsday for an update on that patient during the Health Ministry’s virtual press conference on Monday, Parasram said the patient continues to do well.

But he also added, “Seems likely that it might be another case of that syndrome.

“So that will be two cases if that is confirmed – hopefully by the end of the day or thereabout.”

He said other mild, “allergic-type reactions” have been recorded locally.

“I know of a few cases that had to go to hospital. They have been treated and they are well and they were discharged.”

He said there have been no covid19 vaccine-related deaths in this country.