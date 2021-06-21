CMO: Ensure vaccination cards are stamped

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram. Photo by Roger Jacob

CHIEF medical officer Dr Roshan Parasram is asking those who receive the covid19 vaccine to ensure their vaccination cards have the official stamp of the health facility at which it was administered.

He was responding to questions from the media at the Health Ministry's virtual press conference on Monday morning.

A reporter said there had been instances where people were sent home with unstamped vaccination cards and asked Parasram about their validity.

He said, "If you had shots at the same venue, return and ask them to place their stamp on the card."

An unstamped card, he said, "will prove that you do have the vaccines, but legitimacy and validation of any official documentation usually accompany a stamp and a signature, so those things have to be there for it to be nationally or even internationally utilised."