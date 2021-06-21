Angus Eve calls 24 to train, wants 'higher tempo' football

National coach Angus Eve at his first training session on Sunday at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. PHOTO COURTESY TTFA -

Trinidad and Tobago men’s interim football head coach Angus Eve is upbeat after an "intense" first training session

at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on Sunday.

Eve has led 24 players into a residential training camp at the neighbouring Home of Football. The camp will run daily until the team’s departure for the US later this week. TT begins its Concacaf Gold Cup qualification quest against Montserrat on July 2 at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida.

Eve was joined by his new staff members: Reynold Carrington, Hutson Charles (assistant coaches), Clayton Ince (goalkeeper coach), Adaryll John (strength and conditioning), Saron Joseph (performance trainer/massage therapist) and Roger Ryan (physio).

They will be assisted by national teams director Richard Piper, team manager Adrian Romain, logistics manager Basil Thompson, team doctor Akash Dhanai, equipment manager Michael Williams and press officer Shaun Fuentes.

On Sunday’s training session with the senior team, Eve said, “The guys were really good. I thought the enthusiasm of the team, the willingness to do what we asked them to do was tremendous.

“I really enjoyed the intensity with which the guys brought it today, because we’re trying to play a little bit higher tempo. It’s nothing new for some of them; it’s just reactivating them and trying to get them going again.”

The former national player was pleased to make a return to the squad staff having previously served as national under-17 coach in 2020.

“It’s really nice being out here in the open and having an opportunity to work with the guys. They’ve been brilliant today – the intensity. I just love being out here with them today because it reinvigorates me and I know that TT has much talent that we can do well,” he added.

On his appointment as interim coach, Eve said it was a big honour and privilege to serve his country at the helm of football.

He said that recent phone calls and messages of optimism from local veterans of the game such as Gally Cummings, Russell Latapy, Anton Corneal, Michael Grayson and Bertille St Clair have helped made his transition into interim coach much easier.

“All these people have reached out to me. I understand what I’m doing this for. I’m doing it for my country, for all the people who have passed before, all the local people who have done such a fantastic job before. Just to bring back that passion to my country and a sense of pride to wear the shirt is most important.”

TT players in camp:

Goalkeepers – Aaron Enill (Defence Force); Adrian Foncette (Police FC); Marvin Phillip (Unattached).

Defenders – Denzil Smith (W Connection); Radanfah Abu Bakr (Unattached); Justin Garcia (Defence Force); Keston George (La Horquetta Rangers); Curtis Gonzales (Defence Force); Darnell Hospedales (Point Fortin FC); Alvin Jones (Unattached); Ross Russell Jr (La Horquetta Rangers); Jesse Williams (Coleraine FC).

Midfielders – Jamal Creighton (La Horquetta Rangers); Judah Garcia (Unattached); Kevon Goddard (Defence Force); Aaron Lester (Defence Force); Reon Moore (Defence Force); Duane Muckette (Unattached); Michel Poon-Angeron (Unattached); John-Paul Rochard (Unattached).

Forwards – Aikim Andrews (La Horquetta Rangers); Hashim Arcia (Defence Force); Isaiah Lee (La Horquetta Rangers); Marcus Joseph (Unattached).