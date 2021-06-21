44% of self-isolating covid19 patients have no symptoms

CMO Dr Roshan Parasram.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram says of the 7,566 covid19 patients in self-isolation, 44.4 per cent are asymptomatic (have no symptoms).

He was speaking at the Health Ministry's virtual press conference on Monday morning.

He said the area with the highest percentage of cases in self-isolation is currently county Victoria, with 25.3 per cent.

St George Central has 15.7 per cent of the cases, Caroni 17.6 per cent, St George West 12.4 per cent and St Patrick 12 per cent.

St George East has 9.1 per cent, St David/St Andrew 4.7 per cent, Nariva/Mayaro 1.4 per cent and Tobago two per cent.

Parasram said, "The counties that have been improving steadily are St Andrew/St David, Tobago and Nariva/Mayaro, together with St Patrick."

Excluding St Patrick, he said the top comorbidities continue to be diabetes, hypertension and asthma.

In total, 52.1 per cent of those in self-isolation have comorbidities and 47.9 per cent do not.