10 deaths, 148 covid19 cases recorded

Ten new deaths have brought the death toll from covid19 in Trinidad and Tobago to 747.

An additional 148 new cases have been detected from samples taken between June 17-20.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update on Monday said the people who died were two elderly men, four elderly women, one middle-aged man, and two middle-aged women, all with comorbidities, as well as one middle-aged woman without comorbidities.

There are 8,148 active cases. Since March 2020, there have been 30,767 cases of covid19, of which 21,872 have recovered.

There are 465 people in hospital, 11 more than Sunday. Of these, 139 are at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 16 in the intensive care unit and 43 in the high dependency unit. There are 71 at the Caura Hospital, 42 at the Augustus Long Hospital, 25 at the St Ann’s Hospital, 66 at the Arima General Hospital, 40 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 44 at the St James Medical Complex, 33 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George, and five at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 148 people in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 50 at UWI Debe, 23 at UTT Valsayn, 24 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 28 at the Port of Spain field hospital, four at the Couva field hospital, none at the Port of Spain General Hospital, 14 at the Tacarigua Facility, and five in Tobago.

There are 225 people in state quarantine facilities, and 7,387 in home self-isolation. There were 209 and 7,566 on Sunday respectively. There are 234 recovered community cases and 30 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The total number of people tested to date were 217,868, of whom 91,687 were tested at private facilities.

As of Monday at 4 pm, 178,472 people had received their first vaccine dose. Of these, 87,957 received the AstraZeneca vaccine, 90,315 received the Sinopharm vaccine, and 200 received the Pfizer vaccine. The number of people who had received their second dose was 44,001.