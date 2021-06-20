Trinidad and Tobago cyclists in Peru for Elite Pan Am Championships

Njisane Phillip -

Trinidad and Tobago's contingent arrived in Lima, Peru on Saturday ahead of the Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships which pedal off on June 29.

TT are defending men’s team sprint champions and begin their title defence on the opening day with two-time Olympian Njisane Phillip, Keron Bramble and national team debutant Zion Pulido.

Phillip and Bramble were part of the three-man team, alongside Switzerland-based and Olympic-bound Nicholas Paul, which captured gold in 2019. Paul did not make the trip to Peru.

Also representing TT this year is Akil Campbell, who will compete in the men’s omnium.

US-based road cyclist Alexi Costa also arrived in Peru on Saturday, on a later flight. She will also contest the women’s omnium, scratch and points race.

Phillip, Bramble and Pulido are also expected to line up in the men’s individual sprint and keirin events.

The national team is being coached by Gregory D’Andrade, managed by Roger Frontin while Kevin Tinto serves as the mechanic.

Over the next couple days, the team will be conducting several training sessions ahead of the meet.

Phillip, who placed fourth and seventh in the men’s individual sprint and keirin at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, backed up this performance with a 13th place finish in the former event at the 2016 Summer Games in Brazil.

Although he missed out on qualifying for the 2021 Tokyo Games, he will be using the upcoming championships as a platform to secure 2024 qualification.