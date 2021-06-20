South Africa in command as West Indies batsmen fall short again

Dean Elgar (C) and Quinton de Kock (R) of South Africa watch as Joshua de Silva's (L) of West Indies ball is dropped during day 2 of the 2nd Test between South Africa and West Indies at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, on Saturday. - (AFP PHOTO)

ANOTHER insufficient batting display by West Indies placed South Africa in a commanding position at the end of day two in the second Test match in the Betway two-match series at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia, on Saturday.

Responding to South Africa’s first innings total of 298, West Indies were bowled out for 149 in the final minutes of play on day two.

It was a similar batting effort that saw West Indies crushed by an innings and 63 runs in the opening Test at the same venue.

In the first Test, West Indies were dismissed for 97 in the first innings – the lowest score by West Indies against South Africa.

West Indies only improved slightly in the second innings and were skittled out for 162.

On Saturday, it was the worst possible start for West Indies as captain Kraigg Brathwaite was dismissed the first ball of the innings by fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.

Kieran Powell was given out leg before for five to hand pacer Lungi Ngidi his first scalp.

It was then 30/3 when Roston Chase struck a delivery from Anrich Nortje to Kyle Verreynne at square leg. West Indies went further downhill when Kyle Mayers found the edge after playing forward to a delivery from spinner Keshav Maharaj to give Aiden Markram the catch at first slip.

Shai Hope and Jermaine Blackwood then offered some resistance with a 43-run partnership.

Just before West Indies got to 100 Hope fell for 43 to give Ngidi another wicket. Hope faced 103 deliveries and struck four fours.

No more significant partnerships followed as West Indies fell for 149. Blackwood was the last batsman out for 49 off 106 balls, a knock that included six fours. Part-time medium-pacer Wiaan Mulder was the chief destroyer at the end of the innings with three wickets for one run. Rabada (2/24), Ngidi (2/27) and Maharaj (2/47) all grabbed two wickets.

Earlier in the day, South Africa were dismissed for 298 after resuming the day on 218/5. Quinton de Kock fell four short of a century.

Part-time medium pacer Mayers was the pick of the West Indies bowlers with 3/28 and fast bowler Kemar Roach took 3/45.

SUMMARISED SCORES

SOUTH AFRICA 298 (Quinton de Kock 96, Dean Elgar 77; Kyle Mayers 3/28, Kemar Roach 3/45, Shannon Gabriel 2/65) vs WEST INDIES 149 (Jermaine Blackwood 49, Shai Hope 43; Wiaan Mulder 3/1, Kagiso Rabada 2/24, Lungi Ngidi 2/27, Keshav Maharaj 2/47)