Seniors and viral politics

-

It was a saddening sight to read and see so many seniors, again and again, here and there, lining up in rain and sun, stooping, in wheel chairs or propped up by walking sticks, patiently waiting for the promised vaccine. My gloom eased when I switched to witness the bright spectacle in Geneva, Switzerland, of US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin together with one of their top-level subjects being how to share solutions to the covid19 pandemic.

I was envious at how two world leaders, divided on many political and economic issues, could sit together for four hours and come out smiling with a plan of action for better personal relations and international peace. This brought hope in a very civilised way.

I then thought about our PM Dr Rowley and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. I felt hurt. With over 700 deaths 10,000 active covid19 cases moving dangerously upon us, would a face-to-face meeting between our two duly elected leaders serve any purpose? I felt hurt after making several appeals early this year for such a civilised example. Instead, I see daily scrimmages between the two, suffering seniors and vaccine uncertainties. No doubt the Opposition is frustrated being entirely left out the planning. Facing a wounded government, the opposition psychology is to press further. Ironically, Dr Rowley has more to gain with a partnership.

A month ago I stated: “The very thing urgently needed to help battle this covid19 onslaught remains elusive. That is unity. The unity should be in a government-opposition driven national task force comprising political parties, business, civil society groups, labour, professional groups and the university. Decentralise the strategy.” I added: “But first, Dr Rowley and Ms Kamla Persad-Bissessar should get together and devise a common rescue platform. Several times Dr Rowley asked citizens to put country before party. Now is the time for him and Ms Persad-Bissessar to do so.”

Maybe we need a Moses to preach: “Oh, prisoners of Westminster, rent your chains asunder, and bring your people together.” The months ahead will be more challenging. The longer the government unilaterally manages this pandemic and the vaccine programme, the more likely public support would decrease. Controversy surrounding “conditions for a 1990 coup,” the “special gift” of Pfizer vaccines, mismanaged vaccine tests and injections could have been avoided if the proposed partnership were in place. Questions about Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh resigning may not have arisen since the vaccine logistics would have been a partnership-driven one.

Last year when Deyalsingh and his ministry were managing covid19 spread and the search for vaccines, they faced criticisms. However, I used four criteria and publicly gave him and his technical team a nine out of 10 report. He happily announced this. That was how I felt then, given the evidence. Nothing personal. However, two weeks ago, after being encouraged people to go out and take the vaccine, long lines of our senior citizens, in various conditions of severe discomfort, were left waiting. Overall planning looked and still looks ineffective. I now give four out of 10.

President Paula-Mae Weekes, complained about “the appalling display of disregard for our senior citizens.” Former head of the Division of Aging in the Ministry of Social Development Dr Jennifer Rouse severely condemned the Ministry of Health “lack of proper planning and compassion.” No kind of support facilities or crowd control as promised were provided. This happened in several places. Some headlines read: Chaos, Fiasco, “F” grade, Confusion, Crowds turned back, etc. This was a few days before World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Dr Rowley tried to cool tempers.

However, to come and end it by saying “we made a mistake,” we aimed for the stars,” “it was a bad day,” “I apologise,” etc, that is not how an elected government is supposed to work. I too am sorry but the democratic principle in such cases is that “somebody must do the honourable thing.” Maybe, Deyalsingh would work harder. But that is not the point. He should be held strictly accountable. Again, nothing personal. Dr Rowley may even consider the suggestion by former judge and MP Herbert Volney, to appoint a Minister of State to help Deyalsingh. What have we really learnt since 1962 about the politics of integrity, about putting the country first?