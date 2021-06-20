Persad-Bissessar: Fathers hold important role in society

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said Father’s Day should be about celebrating the value of fatherhood.

In a message to commemorate Father’s Day, celebrated on June 20 this year, she said it was more than just spending the day with fathers, but it was about honouring and valuing the important role fatherhood plays in our society.

“Too many families in our nation lack the benefit of having strong positive male role models present in the household. This, in turn, has negative consequences on society with young men growing up with a lack of knowledge about the vital roles and responsibilities men and fathers have.

“Indeed, many of our country’s social ills, especially youth crime and violence, would be greatly reduced if we collectively focused on fostering a culture that promotes and cherishes the responsibilities of fatherhood.”

Persad-Bissessar said that throughout her political career, she advocated for policies which promoted gender equality and equal opportunities for both men and women.

“We need to place the status of fatherhood on par with that of motherhood.

If we fail to do so, we would be failing generations of young men and women.”