NIHERST gets a new Board

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly presents the instrument of appointment to chairman of the Niherst board Dr Andrew Hunte on Friday. - Photo courtesy Ministry of Education

National Institute of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (NIHERST) has Dr Andrew Hunte as its new chairman.

The new board was appointed on Friday by Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly at a virtual ceremony.

Natasha Skinner-Rocke has been appointed deputy chairman and other members included Barry Parasman, Ian Haywood Jr, Kheston Walkins, Sharon Baboolal and Tafara Hove Masaisai.

Gadsby-Dolly told the board that because of the covid19 pandemic they were especially tasked with finding ways to ensure students were placed in an advantageous position.

“This covid19 situation is the unthinkable, no one thought we would be in a position where our students are ‘out’ of school, and so our role now is to prepare the society for any eventuality so that these things will not derail us.

“Therefore, when NIHERST is placed in this equation, the driving force behind that question will be you.”

She added that it was NIHERST’s objective to be indispensable on the education landscape and to craft the future for the nation’s children.

Permanent Secretary Lenor Baptiste-Simmons said NIHERST role was critical role in higher education as it is an institution to generate new ideas, processes and solutions to research and development and innovation.

Hunte noted that NIHERST provided a platform for the public to produce research which facilitates sustainable national development.

“Our ideas, encapsulated in scientific knowledge and our unique creativity can be a catalyst for achieving the objectives outlined in the national development agenda for curriculum reform, transformative education, world class research activities, and economic sustainability”.

He said children needed to be equipped with the scientific knowledge, skills, ideas, and technological tools to advance the country.

NIHERST is a state agency, established to promote development of science, technology and higher education. Its work involves research and intelligence gathering to shape science policy and guide the funding of research and development, promote innovation and commercialisation of technology in priority areas, build collaborative global relationships and foster a culture of science, innovation and entrepreneurship.