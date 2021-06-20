Health Minister seeks consent for elderly to get jabs in Tobago

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, right, and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh at Saturday's press briefing, at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's. - Photo courtesy OPM

As of Friday night, 176,849 people received the first dose of the covid19 vaccines, and 39,142 received their second dose, making them fully vaccinated.

At a press conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the initial goal, which was set with the availability of vaccines, was to have 188,900 people fully vaccinated by July 31.

He said in the last week, mobile unit visits to homes for the aged continued. In Tobago, 37 were vaccinated, and 388 were vaccinated in Trinidad. He made a call for children and guardians of the residences in these homes, especially in Tobago, to sign the consent forms allowing the elderly to be vaccinated.

He added that, during the over 65 vaccination programme which started on Wednesday, the Eastern Regional Health Authority (RHA) vaccinated 1,011 people; the North Central RHA vaccinated 1,410; the North West RHA vaccinated 1,001; and the South West RHA vaccinated 1,833.

He reported that people were getting calls for their second shots of the AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines, and asked that they try to go to their appointments.

“You are only considered fully vaccinated when you get your second shot so please ladies and gentlemen, make use of the second shot at the facilities you are being called to.”