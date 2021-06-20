Gary Griffith III: Critics make me stronger

CoP Gary Griffith Jr and his son Gary Griffith III at police grounds, St James. - Ayanna Kisnale

GARY Griffith III, similar to many teenagers in Trinidad and Tobago, and around the world, dreams about playing professional football for the national team and for their favourite club.

However, the hopes and young career of the 18 year old, uniquely, have attracted national attention owing to his parents – particularly his father, Gary Griffith Jr.

The bullish Commissioner of Police is no stranger to social media squabbles and needs little invitation to boast about his son's achievements – a football scholarship in England, a contract with Coleraine FC in the Northern Ireland Premier League (conditional upon acquiring a UK work permit), national under-17 caps and recently training with the national men's squad.

The CoP recently challenged anyone who felt his son was not a good footballer, to play him in a small-goal game.

He even offered to give them a four-goal cushion and guaranteed his son would still beat them.

If his son lost, the top cop promised to eat his police cap.

Aside from his dad, Griffith III's mother is former Miss TT Nicole Dyer-Griffith.

In an exclusive interview with Sunday Newsday, Griffith III said he has got accustomed to the spotlight that comes with being the son of two high-profile parents. However, he wants to create his own path.

There have been claims that his path has been made easier due to his father's influence.

Griffith Jr enjoyed a close relationship with former national coach Terry Fenwick and allowed the national team to train at the Police Barracks, helped with transport and provided meals.

Griffith III does not believe doors have been opened unfairly to him because of his father. In fact, he said it has had the opposite effect.

“My parents are on their path and I am on mine. A lot of people will think and believe because of who they are it will have me in a good position for football – it is exactly the opposite.

“I have been victimised because of who they are. Certain individuals will single me out because of who they are. I have played in trials for the under-15 (team) and I only got half an hour (to play) because they told me they don’t want to look bias and I had to shine in that half an hour.”

Griffith III said he was not even given a meal during the trials.

“Most people don’t even know all of this, but I just keep level-headed and keep humble and play my game because of the love for the game. My entire family sees something great in me and I am doing it for them as well…The criticism just makes me stronger and I will just keep pushing on.”

He added, “My father is the Commissioner of Police and the school Sunderland College has nothing to do with that. Also, (at) Coleraine FC nobody knows who my father is, because when I go in Europe nobody knows who is the Commissioner of Police.”

THE TRINI LAVAR BALL?

Some people have compared Griffith Jr's outrageous statements about his son to American Lavar Ball whose two sons now play in the NBA. But even before either made their NBA debuts, Lavar gained notoriety by saying his eldest, Lonzo Ball, was better than Stephen Curry and would eclipse Magic Johnson as the best point guard ever. Some NBA pundits believe Lonzo's rookie season struggles were because of the expectations heaped on by his father.

Asked if his dad was also too involved in his career, Griffith III said, "Ever since I was small, I always had my father's back and he always had mine."

He added, "If you have a son who is trying to make a name for themselves, I will brag about him too. I will talk about him too. As much as everybody dislikes it, it will be vice versa so I really am grateful 100 per cent for my parents and for my family, and I will do anything in my power to keep making them proud."

He also dismissed the notion that his father’s unwavering and aggressive support makes him a target for criticism,

"I don’t have control over what other people say (and) I don’t have control over what other people think. I just have control over myself."

He said he uses the negative comments as motivation and also leans on his faith.

"It does not really affect me, it actually makes me stronger – and as I said before: I use the negativity to compel me to do my best. To anybody who hates me, I will just love them back. I am a man of God and praying every day it keeps me level-headed to just go on the right path.”

FALLING IN LOVE WITH FOOTBALL

Griffith III said he kicked off his journey at the popular La Foucade Soccer Clinic, run by TT Football Association (TTFA) technical director Dion La Foucade.

“I was eight or nine years old when I started playing seriously. I was playing for La Foucade…at that time I was really enjoying myself and he taught me a lot as well.

“That football academy grew me into becoming more of a stable footballer at such a young age. From then on I started to train with other clubs and so on, and I advanced from there.”

Griffith III later represented St Mary’s College at multiple age groups, before transferring to Trinity College, Moka to complete his secondary school education. However, he was not able to distinguish himself for either teams.

On why he decided to leave St Mary's and transfer to Trinity, Griffith III said, "That is not really football related, but I just wanted to go Trinity because I had some family and stuff there and it was the last year for CXC...because it was closer to home and stuff."

Griffith III went on to play a season for North East Stars in the Pro League, which he described as a learning experience.

“Playing with North East Stars was a top class experience. I still keep in touch with the guys and they still push me to do my best, because I am still a youngster, I still have a lot to learn. Some of those fellas from North East really taught me a lot of stuff.”

Apart from some of the international stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar, Griffith said he looks up to national standouts such as Levi Garcia and Joevin Jones whom he trained with under ex-coach Terry Fenwick.

“We all know how top class a player Levi is and also Joevin. We all know what Joevin could produce. Joevin is like a bigger brother for me. I really look up to these guys and they really push me in the right direction.”

Griffith III said players like Kevin Molino, Jones and Garcia have welcomed him into the national squad.

He recently was named in new national coach Angus Eve's provisional squad for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup.

“I was selected for my footballing ability. The players understand that and they will treat me as one of them…the players do accept me on the team.”

But prior to the June 5 Concacaf World Cup qualifier against Bahamas in Nassau, Griffith III had a disagreement with former men’s goalkeeper coach Kelvin Jack.

In a video recorded by Griffith III, a visibly upset Jack was seen telling the player, “I don’t care who you go and tell, because your father doesn’t have more influence than me in TT football.”

Hours after, TT were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying following an embarrassing 0-0 performance that cost the coaching staff their jobs.

It was alleged Griffith III did not attend a team-bonding exercise and was disrespectful, but Griffith Jr denied this.

At a recent press conference he said, "My son was at a dinner table with the national team and after he completed dinner, he was going to the bathroom and he left. That is it! My son said nothing, he did nothing!"

Griffith III was not willing to comment on the incident, saying, “It will be unprofessional for me to talk about that right now.”

Griffith III said he remains committed to the sport and will not throw in the towel.

He said he wants to keep “going and keep pressing on” to be “successful all-round.”

He hopes one day to play for either Manchester United or Barcelona.