Five deaths, 106 new covid cases

Image courtesy CDC

The country has recorded five more covid19 deaths and 106 new covid19 cases.

In its daily update on Sunday, the Ministry of Health also said active cases have decreased from the previous day by 222 to 8,274.

The country has had a total of 30,619 cases since its first case on March 12, 2020. Of this, 21,608 patients have recovered and 737 have died.

Four elderly people and one middle-aged person were among the deaths recorded on Sunday.

There are 148 patients in step-down facilities waiting to be discharged, 7,566 at home in self-quarantine, and 454 patients in hospital receiving medical care. The ministry said there are 209 people in state quarantine.

A total of 217,288 samples have been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency, the Tobago Regional Health Authority, UWI, and other local testing sites.

Since the country started its national vaccination programme on April 6, 176,849 people have received their first shot of the covid19 vaccine. As of Sunday afternoon, 39,142 have since got their second shot and are fully vaccinated.