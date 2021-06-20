De Nobriga questions Annisette's TTT claims

Natuc general secretary Michael Annisette. -

COMMUNICATIONS Minister Symon de Nobriga questioned claims made by National Trade Union Centre (Natuc) general secretary Michael Annisette about worker exploitation at state-owned Trinidad and Tobago Television (TTT).

Annisette made his claims in a video clip on Saturday.

As he delivered Labour day greetings, Annisette alleged that some employers, business and political elites are using the covid19 pandemic to marginalise workers.

Referring to TTT, Annisette said, "Are you aware that the government through their management, are exploiting workers at TTT?

"Are you aware that workers at TTT, terms and conditions are being stripped apart? There is no voice to talk for and on their behalf."

Annisette asked, "Are you aware that if you stand up for your rights at TTT, you are threatened with being terminated for speaking the truth?" As a state-owned television station, Annisette said, "It means that we the taxpayers are paying for TTT and therefore, we must have a say in TTT."

He added, "We must put an end to the exploitation of workers at TTT."

In response, de Nobriga said, "The claims made by Mr Annisette were made without reference to any particulars and without reference to any facts. I am not aware of any such issues at TTT."

De Nobriga suggested that questions be posed to either TTT's chairman or CEO "to get clarification from an operational perspective as the claims have been made in the public domain."

Annisette also reiterated claims that the recent acquisition by the National Infrastructure Development Corporation (Nidco) of the two fast ferries APT James and APT Buccoo Reef for the domestic seabridge were attempts by Government to undermine the Port Authority and the Seamen Waterfront Workers Trade Union (SWWTU), of which he is president.

Annisette was pleased that all trade unions in TT were gathered under the banner of "unite to fight" and continue to represent the country's workers during the pandemic.