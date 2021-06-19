Ziggy Rankin, DJ Lila release cover of O-o-h Child

Ziggy Rankin and daughter DJ Lila have released a cover version of the popular 70's single O-o-h Child. -

An internationally-acclaimed hit single that has been covered by a host of artistes, including R&B singer Kelly Rowland, and even sampled by Janet Jackson is now getting a redo for the Caribbean.

Trinidad and Tobago artist Ziggy Rankin has released a collaboration cover of the 70’s single, O-o-h Child.

The track was released on June 18 and comes amid plans to execute a full campaign designed to shake up both parents and youths across the Caribbean and essentially, the world, said a media release from Et-cet-era The Company.

For this project, Ziggy Rankin chose his daughter, popular female Caribbean DJ – DJ Lila, who is also known for her delivery of music within the growing Trinibad music dancehall sub-genre. Together, the duo purposefully recorded the single, which was originally sung by Chicago soul family group The Five Stairsteps.

“Because of the times we’re in, this song is really important. Everybody should be looking out for everybody,” Ziggy Rankin said in the release. “Parents have to be there for their children – encouraging them more than ever right now because these children are facing something that most of us never experienced.”

The production for the cover single was done by well-known music producer and audio engineer, Parry Jack out of New York city.

Commenting on the song’s lyrical power, Ziggy Rankin said O-o-h Child is an extension in song, of a family sticking together, and a father speaking to his daughter with words of encouragement and support.

“We have to let our children know that although they may not be able to do the things they want to right now, this too shall pass. We have to let them know that if they keep God close to their hearts and pray, everything will work out."

Jack explained that the song was recreated to deliver a Caribbean sound and energy. “It’s delivered from a fresh perspective. The whole beat is different. The way Ziggy sounds is different. I didn’t want to come in and do anything too close to the original. The only thing that I used from the original is the chord structure,” he said.

Less than a month away from her 18th birthday, Lila, who collaborates with her father for the very first time, says it’s been a tough year for her. “School is really different. Online classes are hard to keep up with; I’m also a DJ and this pandemic has really slowed down my business as well.”

Despite the setbacks, she believes a song like this is important to spread some optimism to everyone who’s been challenged by lockdowns and restrictions.

“People are really struggling but I want to encourage everyone to stay strong. God is in charge and everything happens for a reason.”

Highlighting that her flow in the song patterns the Trinibad dancehall style to some degree, Lila said she’s excited to play it at any event in the near future. “We really have to stay positive. This pandemic is just a minor setback for a major comeback.”

The Caribbean cover version of O-o-h Child, by Ziggy Rankin and DJ Lila is now available for streaming on all streaming platforms.

.