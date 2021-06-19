Woman killed by speeding car laid to rest

LAID TO REST: Accident victim Sadhna Ramcharan. -

SADHNA Ramcharan, a mother of one who was killed by a speeding driver earlier this week, was laid to rest on Friday.

Around 5.25 am on Monday, a 43-year-old Belmont man was driving along SS Erin Road, Debe.

A maxi-taxi in front of him stopped for Ramcharan to cross the road but the man began to overtake, running into the woman and knocking her body around 40 feet away. She was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility where she was pronounced dead.

The driver initially left the scene but eventually returned and surrendered to police. He asked them to tell Ramcharan's family that he was sorry.

Relatives told Newsday the autopsy was done on Thursday and said she died from "multiple injuries."

Minutes after she was hit, relatives said, her head was badly damaged, one of her feet broke and she was bleeding internally.

The funeral was held at her Siew Trace, Debe home and she was buried at Transfer Cemetery, not too far from where she lived.

Her sister Meera Mahadeo told Newsday, "It was a really nice service, she had a nice send-off."

Ramcharan was 49 years old and has one daughter, Christine Ganga.

She worked at the San Fernando General Hospital.