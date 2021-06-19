'Weed-paper' run ends in curfew-breach fine

A man on his way to buy "weed paper" in Couva has been fined $10,000 for breaching the curfew.

Kerwin Matthews, on Thursday, faced Couva magistrate Alexander Prince and pleaded guilty. Matthews has five months to pay the fine, failing which he would serve 12 months in jail.

The court heard that about 9.30 pm on Wednesday, PC Ellis was on mobile patrol duty at Connector Road in Carlsen Field, Chaguanas, where he saw a man, later identified as Matthews. He was in the driver’s seat of a parked car with its headlight on at the roadside.

Police stopped and asked Matthews his reason for being in a public place in light of the curfew, which runs from 9 pm to 5 am (Mondays to Thursdays).

He remained silent, police contended.

Police asked if he had a curfew permit issued by the Commissioner of Police or authorisation to be in a public place.

Matthews replied: "Officer, I going right there to buy a little weed paper (sic)."

Police arrested him for the offence.

PC Ellis laid the charge, and Sgt Hope-Awong prosecuted.