Wasteof time

THE EDITOR: Without any correlating data, and seemingly on a whim, the country is now subject to increased curfew hours every public holiday or special day.

All available data shows a very strong correlation between vaccination rates and the exit from this pandemic crisis. Most countries run vaccination clinics nearly all day, every day.

In our special country, we are happy to waste a weekend’s worth of vaccinating in order to keep the people inside. Surely, we can make an exception to the rule for vaccination seekers. Curious.

CHRISTOPHER SMITH

via e-mail